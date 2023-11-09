The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) and Nashville Predators (5-7) meet at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets knocked off the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets are 5-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Winnipeg is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Jets have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in nine of 12 games this season.

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets vs. Predators Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 41 (11th) Goals 34 (22nd) 40 (19th) Goals Allowed 36 (15th) 8 (16th) Power Play Goals 11 (9th) 12 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (23rd)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 41 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Jets are ranked 19th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 40 total goals (3.3 per game).

The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +1.

