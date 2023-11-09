Jets vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) and Nashville Predators (5-7) meet at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets knocked off the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets are 5-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Winnipeg is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Jets have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in nine of 12 games this season.
Jets vs Predators Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Predators Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|41 (11th)
|Goals
|34 (22nd)
|40 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|36 (15th)
|8 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (9th)
|12 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (23rd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 41 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Jets are ranked 19th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 40 total goals (3.3 per game).
- The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.