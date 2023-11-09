Jets vs. Predators November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keep an eye on Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg in particular on Thursday, when the Winnipeg Jets face the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Players to Watch
- Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 12 points in 12 games.
- Through 12 games, Mark Scheifele has scored five goals and picked up seven assists.
- Alex Iafallo's 10 points this season are via four goals and six assists.
- Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-1. He has given up seven goals (3.38 goals against average) and made 48 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg's two goals and 10 assists in 12 contests give him 12 points on the season.
- Ryan O'Reilly is a top scorer for Nashville, with 11 total points this season. In 12 contests, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists.
- This season, Nashville's Thomas Novak has 10 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and four assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 72 total saves, while giving up eight goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|10th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|21st
|20th
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3
|14th
|10th
|32.8
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|7th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|13th
|20th
|17.78%
|Power Play %
|22.45%
|12th
|29th
|70%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|30th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.