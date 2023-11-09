Keep an eye on Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg in particular on Thursday, when the Winnipeg Jets face the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 12 points in 12 games.

Through 12 games, Mark Scheifele has scored five goals and picked up seven assists.

Alex Iafallo's 10 points this season are via four goals and six assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-1. He has given up seven goals (3.38 goals against average) and made 48 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg's two goals and 10 assists in 12 contests give him 12 points on the season.

Ryan O'Reilly is a top scorer for Nashville, with 11 total points this season. In 12 contests, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

This season, Nashville's Thomas Novak has 10 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and four assists (fifth).

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 72 total saves, while giving up eight goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.83 21st 20th 3.33 Goals Allowed 3 14th 10th 32.8 Shots 30.1 20th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.4 13th 20th 17.78% Power Play % 22.45% 12th 29th 70% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.