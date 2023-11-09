Jets vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) and Nashville Predators (5-7) meet at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets took down the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.
Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Jets 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets vs Predators Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets (6-4-2 overall) have a 1-2-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the two games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-1 record (good for three points).
- In the one game this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost.
- Winnipeg finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Jets are 6-2-1 in the nine games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 13 points).
- In the four games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-2-0 to register four points.
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 4-3-2 (10 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|10th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|22nd
|20th
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3
|14th
|8th
|32.8
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|7th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|13th
|20th
|17.78%
|Power Play %
|22.45%
|13th
|29th
|70%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|30th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.