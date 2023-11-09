The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) and Nashville Predators (5-7) meet at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets took down the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Jets 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)

Jets (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (6-4-2 overall) have a 1-2-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the two games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-1 record (good for three points).

In the one game this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Jets are 6-2-1 in the nine games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 13 points).

In the four games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-2-0 to register four points.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 4-3-2 (10 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.83 22nd 20th 3.33 Goals Allowed 3 14th 8th 32.8 Shots 30.1 20th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.4 13th 20th 17.78% Power Play % 22.45% 13th 29th 70% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

