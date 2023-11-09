Thursday's NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) and the Nashville Predators (5-7) at Canada Life Centre sees the Jets as home favorites (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Predators (+120). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Jets vs. Predators Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

The Jets have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-2).

The Predators have been listed as the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Nashville has five games this season playing as an underdog by +120 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

