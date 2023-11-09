The Winnipeg Jets (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a loss) will clash on Thursday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Predators Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 40 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

The Jets rank 11th in the league with 41 goals scored (3.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 12 8 4 12 6 7 - Mark Scheifele 12 5 7 12 6 7 50.9% Alex Iafallo 12 4 6 10 3 6 33.3% Joshua Morrissey 12 1 9 10 9 7 - Nino Niederreiter 12 5 4 9 3 0 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede three goals per game (36 in total), 15th in the league.

The Predators' 34 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players