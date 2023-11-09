Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 9
Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (5-7), the Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 at Canada Life Centre.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 34 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Nashville's total of 36 goals given up (three per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential is 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.