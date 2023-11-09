Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (5-7), the Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 at Canada Life Centre.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Lower Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg's 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 34 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Nashville's total of 36 goals given up (three per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-145) Predators (+120) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.