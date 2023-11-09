Should you bet on David Gustafsson to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • In two of nine games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Gustafsson has no points on the power play.
  • Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

