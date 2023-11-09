The Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti included, will face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Perfetti in that upcoming Jets-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 13:51 on the ice per game.

In two of 12 games this season, Perfetti has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Perfetti has a point in eight of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 2 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

