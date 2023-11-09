Should you wager on Cole Perfetti to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

Perfetti has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Perfetti averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

