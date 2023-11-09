The Winnipeg Jets, including Alex Iafallo, are in action Thursday against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Iafallo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Iafallo vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Iafallo has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:36 on the ice per game.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in five of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 12 games this season, Iafallo has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 2 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

