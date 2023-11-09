For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Iafallo a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

Iafallo has scored in three of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

