Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. There are prop bets for Lowry available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Adam Lowry vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Lowry has averaged 15:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Through 12 games played this season, Lowry has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Lowry has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has an assist in five of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Lowry hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 4 8 Points 2 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.