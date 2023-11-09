On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Adam Lowry going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

  • Lowry has scored in one of 12 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Lowry has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

