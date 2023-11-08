Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Edwards and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Edwards' 25.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -111)

The 13.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Wednesday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 5.8 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Towns has dished out 2.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Towns has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Zion Williamson has recorded 23.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 3.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.