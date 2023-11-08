On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSNO

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards collected 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game.

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also sank 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He made 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Naz Reid's stats last season included 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Herbert Jones' stats last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Pelicans 115.8 Points Avg. 114.4 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49.0% Field Goal % 48.0% 36.5% Three Point % 36.4%

