At Target Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSN and BSNO.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 110 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 101.2 per outing (first in the league).

The Pelicans' -35 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of putting up 109.3 points per game (22nd in NBA) while allowing 114.3 per contest (18th in league).

The two teams combine to score 219.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 215.5 points per game, five fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 25.5 -118 25.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 21.5 -118 15.7 Rudy Gobert 13.5 -105 14.3 Mike Conley 10.5 -125 10.3

Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3500 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.