The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +87 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are allowing 106.1 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Warriors outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 116.1 points per game, 13th in league, and giving up 110.4 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +46 scoring differential.

These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams together give up 216.5 points per game, 12 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Denver is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Golden State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 29.5 -118 26.3 Michael Porter Jr. 17.5 -111 13.7 Aaron Gordon 15.5 +100 11.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Aaron Gordon or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +500 +230 - Warriors +1200 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.