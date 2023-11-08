Naz Reid plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Reid, in his last game (November 6 win against the Celtics), produced 14 points, two steals and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Reid's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per contest last season, fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans gave up 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the league).

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Naz Reid vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 14 6 7 0 1 2 2 12/28/2022 25 13 6 1 2 2 0

