The New York Islanders will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 7, with the Wild having lost three consecutive away games.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 46 goals allowed (4.2 per game) is 30th in the league.

With 39 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 11 3 9 12 5 5 28.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 11 6 5 11 2 3 49.6% Kirill Kaprizov 11 3 8 11 11 5 - Ryan Hartman 11 7 3 10 9 8 44.2% Patrick Maroon 11 1 6 7 3 2 66.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 27 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players