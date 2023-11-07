Wild vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 7
As they gear up to square off against the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) have six players currently listed on the injury report.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 39 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- Minnesota's total of 46 goals given up (4.2 per game) ranks 31st in the league.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
Islanders Season Insights
- New York's 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.
Wild vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-130)
|Wild (+105)
|5.5
