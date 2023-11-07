For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Vladislav Namestnikov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Namestnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

Namestnikov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

