Will Vladislav Namestnikov Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 7?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Vladislav Namestnikov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Namestnikov stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Namestnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (two shots).
- Namestnikov has no points on the power play.
- Namestnikov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
