Will Rasmus Kupari Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 7?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Rasmus Kupari going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Rasmus Kupari score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Kupari stats and insights
- Kupari is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).
- Kupari has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
