How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top squads in the conference.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch on TNT and Max as the Rangers square off against the Red Wings.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Rangers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 34 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|11
|6
|12
|18
|7
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Chris Kreider
|11
|8
|2
|10
|5
|3
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|11
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|51.2%
|K'Andre Miller
|11
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.1 goals per game (37 in total), 17th in the league.
- With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|12
|5
|12
|17
|6
|9
|50.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|12
|9
|5
|14
|10
|8
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|12
|1
|10
|11
|5
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|12
|4
|6
|10
|6
|2
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|12
|3
|6
|9
|7
|2
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.