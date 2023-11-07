Tuesday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) going head to head at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 85-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Dakota vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

North Dakota vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 85, North Dakota 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-19.3)

Iowa (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota Performance Insights

North Dakota ranked 166th in the nation last year with 72.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 288th with 73.9 points allowed per game.

The Fightin' Hawks averaged 31 rebounds per game (233rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

North Dakota dished out 11.9 assists per game, which ranked them 274th in the country.

The Fightin' Hawks committed 11 turnovers per game (99th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

The Fightin' Hawks ranked top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 25th-best in college basketball with 9.2 treys per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 132nd with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown.

North Dakota gave up 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.1% three-point percentage (272nd-ranked).

North Dakota took 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 64.6% were two-pointers and 35.4% were threes.

