The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

North Dakota vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.

North Dakota went 7-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Fightin' Hawks ranked 222nd.

The Fightin' Hawks' 72.1 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.

North Dakota put together a 9-3 record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota scored more points at home (73.4 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

At home, the Fightin' Hawks allowed 68.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.3).

Beyond the arc, North Dakota had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (34%) last season. But it drained the same number of trifectas at home as away (9.1 per game).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule