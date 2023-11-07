Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

