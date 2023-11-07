Should you wager on Neal Pionk to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

Pionk is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

