For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Morgan Barron a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in one game (three shots).

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

Barron averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

