Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 7?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Morgan Barron a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barron stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in one game (three shots).
- Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Barron averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.