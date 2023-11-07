Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Connor available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kyle Connor vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor has averaged 21:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Connor has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Connor has registered a point in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of 11 games this year, Connor has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Connor goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Connor has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Connor Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 11 Games 5 9 Points 5 6 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

