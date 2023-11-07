Will Kyle Connor score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets square off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Connor has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 4.2 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

