The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

