Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Blues on November 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kyle Connor, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with nine points in 11 games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Mark Scheifele has nine total points for Winnipeg, with four goals and five assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Thomas' nine points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has recorded four goals and five assists in 10 games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Jordan Kyrou has racked up six points this season, with two goals and four assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
