Player prop betting options for Kyle Connor, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with nine points in 11 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mark Scheifele has nine total points for Winnipeg, with four goals and five assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas' nine points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has recorded four goals and five assists in 10 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Kyrou has racked up six points this season, with two goals and four assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 3 at Flames Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

