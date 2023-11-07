The St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Jets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-135) Blues (+110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won four of their six games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Winnipeg is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Jets have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in eight of 11 games this season.

Jets vs Blues Additional Info

Jets vs. Blues Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 24 (30th) 38 (19th) Goals Allowed 27 (4th) 6 (20th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 12 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (9th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets offense's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Jets rank 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (38 total) in NHL action.

They're ranked 21st in the league with a -2 goal differential .

