Jets vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-135)
|Blues (+110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won four of their six games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- Winnipeg is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Jets have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in eight of 11 games this season.
Jets vs Blues Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Blues Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|24 (30th)
|38 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|27 (4th)
|6 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (32nd)
|12 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (9th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets offense's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Jets rank 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (38 total) in NHL action.
- They're ranked 21st in the league with a -2 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.