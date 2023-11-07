Jets vs. Blues November 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.
Jets vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSMW
Jets Players to Watch
- One of Winnipeg's leading offensive players this season is Appleton, with nine points (three goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 15:57 per game.
- Kyle Connor has chipped in with nine points (six goals, three assists).
- Mark Scheifele has scored four goals and added five assists in 11 games for Winnipeg.
- Laurent Brossoit (0-1-1) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .873% save percentage (58th in league).
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas is an important part of the offense for St. Louis, with nine points this season, as he has recorded four goals and five assists in 10 games.
- Jordan Kyrou is a top contributor for St. Louis, with six total points this season. In 10 games, he has scored two goals and provided four assists.
- This season, Kasperi Kapanen has scored two goals and contributed three assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of five.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (three goals against average) and collecting 93 saves with a .912% save percentage (24th in the league).
Jets vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|12th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.4
|29th
|24th
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|6th
|11th
|32.4
|Shots
|27.1
|29th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|25th
|22nd
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|3.7%
|32nd
|29th
|69.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|17th
