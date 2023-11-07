The Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jets vs. Blues Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

One of Winnipeg's leading offensive players this season is Appleton, with nine points (three goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 15:57 per game.

Kyle Connor has chipped in with nine points (six goals, three assists).

Mark Scheifele has scored four goals and added five assists in 11 games for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (0-1-1) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .873% save percentage (58th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is an important part of the offense for St. Louis, with nine points this season, as he has recorded four goals and five assists in 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou is a top contributor for St. Louis, with six total points this season. In 10 games, he has scored two goals and provided four assists.

This season, Kasperi Kapanen has scored two goals and contributed three assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (three goals against average) and collecting 93 saves with a .912% save percentage (24th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 12th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.4 29th 24th 3.45 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 11th 32.4 Shots 27.1 29th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.7 25th 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 3.7% 32nd 29th 69.23% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.