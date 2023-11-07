The St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.

Jets vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blues 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+110)

Blues (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs Blues Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 5-4-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime contests.

Winnipeg has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets recorded only one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Jets have scored more than two goals in eight games (5-2-1, 11 points).

In the four games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-2-0 record (four points).

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Jets finished 2-1-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.4 29th 23rd 3.45 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 11th 32.4 Shots 27.1 29th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.7 24th 23rd 14.29% Power Play % 3.7% 32nd 28th 69.23% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

Jets vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

