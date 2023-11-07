Jets vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.
Jets vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blues 4, Jets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Jets vs Blues Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets are 5-4-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime contests.
- Winnipeg has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Jets recorded only one goal, they lost.
- Winnipeg finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Jets have scored more than two goals in eight games (5-2-1, 11 points).
- In the four games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-2-0 record (four points).
- In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Jets finished 2-1-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.4
|29th
|23rd
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|6th
|11th
|32.4
|Shots
|27.1
|29th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|24th
|23rd
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|3.7%
|32nd
|28th
|69.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|17th
Jets vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
