The Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1), who have +110 odds, on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Jets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Jets vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Blues Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in eight of 11 games this season.

The Jets have gone 4-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blues have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Winnipeg is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 3-4 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

