How to Watch the Jets vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, November 7, with the Blues having been victorious in three consecutive home games.
You can watch the action on ESPN+ and BSMW as the Jets take on the Blues.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Jets vs Blues Additional Info
Jets vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|Blues
|4-2 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 19th in goals against, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- The Jets' 36 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason Appleton
|11
|3
|6
|9
|2
|5
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|11
|4
|5
|9
|5
|5
|50.9%
|Kyle Connor
|11
|6
|3
|9
|6
|6
|-
|Nino Niederreiter
|11
|5
|4
|9
|3
|0
|40%
|Joshua Morrissey
|11
|1
|7
|8
|9
|6
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 27 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
- The Blues have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|10
|4
|5
|9
|11
|9
|54.5%
|Jordan Kyrou
|10
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|40%
|Kevin Hayes
|10
|2
|3
|5
|3
|7
|58.6%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|10
|2
|3
|5
|2
|6
|37.5%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|10
|1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|33.7%
