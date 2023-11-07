The Winnipeg Jets visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, November 7, with the Blues having been victorious in three consecutive home games.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Jets vs Blues Additional Info

Jets vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 19th in goals against, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Jets' 36 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason Appleton 11 3 6 9 2 5 - Mark Scheifele 11 4 5 9 5 5 50.9% Kyle Connor 11 6 3 9 6 6 - Nino Niederreiter 11 5 4 9 3 0 40% Joshua Morrissey 11 1 7 8 9 6 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 27 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the NHL.

The Blues have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players