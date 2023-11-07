Jets vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 7
As they gear up to play the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Jets vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- With 24 goals (2.4 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis' total of 27 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fifth-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of -3, they are 23rd in the league.
Jets vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-135)
|Blues (+110)
|6
