Wild vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.
Wild vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Islanders 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)
Wild vs Islanders Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a 4-5-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in games that have required overtime.
- Minnesota has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Wild have scored three or more goals eight times, earning seven points from those matchups (3-4-1).
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 3-2-1 (seven points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-3-1 to record three points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|24th
|2.7
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|9th
|6th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|4.18
|30th
|17th
|30.9
|Shots
|31.5
|13th
|31st
|36
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|26th
|23rd
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|23rd
|13th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|64.71%
|32nd
Wild vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
