The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

Gustafsson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

