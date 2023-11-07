Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 7?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).
- Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
- Gustafsson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
