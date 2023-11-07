The Winnipeg Jets, with Cole Perfetti, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Perfetti in that upcoming Jets-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 13:38 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Perfetti has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 11 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 11 Games 4 8 Points 3 1 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

