Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 7?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cole Perfetti a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perfetti stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Perfetti scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Perfetti has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.