For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cole Perfetti a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Perfetti scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Perfetti has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

