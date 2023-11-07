On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Brenden Dillon going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon has scored in one of 11 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

