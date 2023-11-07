Should you bet on Alex Iafallo to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Iafallo averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

