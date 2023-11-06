Player props are listed for Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Edwards is averaging 25.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Edwards' four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +100)

The 14.3 points Rudy Gobert has scored per game this season is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (12.5).

His per-game rebound average of 13.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average (15.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Towns has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Tatum's 29.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Brown averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

