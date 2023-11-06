How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-0) on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves vs Celtics Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, four percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Minnesota has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Timberwolves score just 1.2 more points per game (109.2) than the Celtics give up to opponents (108).
- Minnesota is 2-1 when it scores more than 108 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Timberwolves scored 115.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 115.6.
- The Timberwolves conceded fewer points at home (115 per game) than away (116.6) last season.
- At home, the Timberwolves sunk 12.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than they averaged away (12). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (37.6%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
