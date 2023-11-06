The Boston Celtics (5-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2).

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 126.4 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 108 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Timberwolves have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.2 points per game, 21st in the league, and are allowing 99.6 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 235.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 207.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3000 - Celtics +375 +155 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.