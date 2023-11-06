Monday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) and CSU Fullerton Titans (0-0) squaring off at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 76-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored San Diego State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, CSU Fullerton 59

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-17.0)

San Diego State (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 134.4

San Diego State Performance Insights

Last year, San Diego State was 186th in the country on offense (71.2 points scored per game) and 27th on defense (63.5 points conceded).

At 33.4 rebounds per game and 28.9 rebounds allowed, the Aztecs were 79th and 51st in the country, respectively, last season.

San Diego State was 186th in the country in assists (12.9 per game) last season.

The Aztecs were 229th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%) last year.

Last year, San Diego State was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and fourth-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.4%).

Last year, the Aztecs took 34.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 65.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.5% of the Aztecs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.5% were 2-pointers.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

With 69.2 points per game on offense, CSU Fullerton was 241st in the country last year. At the other end, it allowed 65.1 points per contest, which ranked 42nd in college basketball.

The Titans pulled down 30.8 rebounds per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

CSU Fullerton dished out just 10.4 dimes per contest, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Titans ranked 122nd in the country with 11.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 71st with 13.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Titans sank 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 36.9% shooting percentage (40th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year CSU Fullerton allowed 6.7 treys per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 31.2% (46th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, CSU Fullerton took 62.1% two-pointers (accounting for 67.5% of the team's baskets) and 37.9% from beyond the arc (32.5%).

