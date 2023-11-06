How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, Chelsea FC playing Tottenham Hotspur.
If you are searching for live coverage of today's Premier League play, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC makes the trip to take on Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+125)
- Underdog: Chelsea FC (+215)
- Draw: (+260)
