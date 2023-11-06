The North Dakota State Bison take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Dakota State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM North Dakota State (-3.5) 141.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Dakota State (-3.5) 141.5 -168 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Dakota State went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Bison games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 of the Broncos' games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.